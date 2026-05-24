Fresh guidelines to tackle stray dogs in 3 days: Local Bodies Secy

Local Bodies Secretary Manjit Brar on Saturday said fresh guidelines to tackle stray dogs would be issued within the next three days.

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He conducted a video conference with Municipal Corporation (MC) and Council officials to discuss the new measures. Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the local civic body had begun preparations to ensure smooth implementation on the ground. Health Officer Vipan Malhotra, meanwhile, added that the MC had so far sterilised nearly 1.26 lakh stray dogs and regular drives for catching stray dogs were already underway. The developments have also brought focus onto the functioning of Animal Birth Control centres and dog shelters in cities like Ludhiana, where authorities have struggled to rein the stray population.

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Celebrities call for ‘humane approach’

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Reacting to CM Bhagwant Mann’s statement on strays, actors Sonam Bajwa, Raveena Tandon and Sonu Sood have appealed the government to adopt a humane approach.