Fresh probe against senior officials in Ferozepur jail drug racket case

The police have initiated a fresh probe into the allegations against the three senior jail officials — including an Inspector General (IG)-rank official and two retired Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) — in connection with recovery of drugs inside the central jail.

Advertisement

The instances were said to have occurred between 2005 and 2012 but were allegedly not brought on record. In this regard, summons had been issued to the officials to appear before the police. However, as per the information, only retired DIG (Prisons) Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar appeared before the police. The other two officials are retired DIG (Prisons) Sukhdev Singh Saggu and IG (Prisons) Roop Kumar Arora.

Advertisement

Earlier, the ADGP (Prisons) had instructed the Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police to thoroughly investigate the matter raised by Assistant Superintendent Karamjit Singh Bhullar in light of a report submitted by the Central Jail authorities.

Advertisement

Bhullar had alleged that the Central Jail Superintendents and some other officials ran a drug racket and indulged in unethical practices during the 2005-2012 period. He said the issue was brought to the knowledge of senior officials but no action was taken. He said he was placed under suspension.

“The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued orders for inquiry against both the DIGs, but they in connivance with Roop Kumar Arora (presently posted as IG Prisons) brushed the matter under the carpet,” Bhullar said, adding that the officials allegedly misused their powers to run the drug cartel in the jail.

Advertisement

He also alleged that 64 jail inmates died due to their dependence on drugs during the period, adding, “I have the list of 256 such cases in which intoxicating material was recovered from the jail from 2005 to 2012, but no information had been provided to the police station concerned.

City Police station house officer Sukchain Singh said only Jakhar and the complainant had joined the probe, adding that the matter was being investigated by senior police officials.

When contacted, Jakhar declined to comment, saying the matter was sub judice. Another official said Bhullar was trying to settle scores by filing false complaints for the action taken against him.