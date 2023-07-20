Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 19

The roof of a house at Ragho Majra here collapsed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, killing two labourers and injuring three others.

The deceased have been identified as Munna (35) and Rama Shankar (55). The two had returned from work when the roof collapsed after heavy rain. The district received 27.6 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

Residents living in adjacent houses said the labourers lived in an old house having a wooden ceiling. They were brothers. Their relatives Charanji Lal, Ganga Ram and Satokh Kumar were injured. They were taken to Government Rajindra Hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, said SI Manjit Singh of the Division No. 2 police station.

Meanwhile, incessant rain on Wednesday morning led to a flood-like situation in Patiala as water entered people’s houses and damaged goods worth lakhs of rupees in various parts of the city.

Water entered houses and shops at Gurbaksh Colony, Anand Nagar and the Tripuri area. Sewer lines and drains were choked.

Residents said, “The MC has failed to clear drains and sewer lines, leading to a deluge in several parts of the city.”

Municipal Commissioner Aditya Uppal said the MC had sent teams to clear the sewer pipes. “We are monitoring the situation. Once the sewer lines are cleared, there will be no water accumulation in the city,” he said.

The administrationopened the floodgates of the Jacob drain to ensure drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Water enters houses, damages goods