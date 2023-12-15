Fresh SIT summons to BJP leader Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP MS Chhina has issued fresh summons to BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala for further questioning on Friday. Two more persons linked to this case have also been summoned for questioning on Friday.

BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala was earlier asked to appear before the SIT as a witness on December 13, but he had sought exemption on ‘personal grounds’. The SIT has summoned Ajnala again on Friday to question him in the 2021 drug case registered against SAD leader Bikram Majithia.

Told to appear today We have summoned Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala as a witness in the 2021 drug case. We have also summoned Jagjit Chahal and Bittu Aulakh on Friday for questioning. —SIT member

After receiving fresh summons to appear before the SIT, Ajnala said he had always stood for the truth and would answer all questions of the SIT. “We have summoned Ajnala as a witness in the drug case. We have also summoned Jagjit Chahal and Bittu Aulakh on Friday for questioning,” said a SIT member.

The SIT is probing the case registered by the Punjab Police on December 20, 2021, against Majithia. He got bail on August 10, 2022, after spending five months in a jail. The SIT has summoned Majithia on December 18 in connection with this drug case.

