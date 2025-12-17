DT
Home / Punjab / From cockpits to crowns: Navdeep Kaur’s unstoppable rise

36-year-old Drugs Control Officer from Mohali finished first runner-up at Mrs Supranational 2025

Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:02 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Navdeep Kaur being crowned at Mrs Supranational 2025 in Goa.
Navdeep Kaur, a 36-year-old Drugs Control Officer from Mohali, has added a new chapter to her journey – finishing first runner-up at Mrs Supranational 2025 after winning Mrs India Supranational 2024. She’s the first Indian woman to secure this international title.

Raised in an Air Force family, Navdeep grew up across India, absorbing cultures and values. “I grew up dreaming of serving India,” she said. A natural all-rounder, she excelled in academics and extracurricular activities, winning national painting awards, including Balachitra Ratna Award. She cleared Science Olympiads and UNESCO exams, led as school captain, and topped Scouts and Guides in Shillong.

Navdeep’s parents taught her resilience early. At 6, she became the youngest radio jockey on All India Radio. She pursued her passion for dance and fashion, winning Miss Fresher at Lovely Professional University. She cracked the Punjab Public Civil Services exam, becoming one of the youngest Drugs Control Officers.

Life tested her with personal upheavals: separation, raising her son solo, and a backbone injury. “I was told I might never walk again,” she said. “But I chose positivity.” She battled Covid at home and worked with NGOs, supporting widows and specially-abled children.

Navdeep’s crowning moment came in Goa, winning Best National Costume and Mrs Global Ambassador awards. Balancing duty, passion, and motherhood is her daily discipline. “My day starts at 5 am,” she said. “Profession is what I earned; pageantry is my passion.”

Her message is as direct as her life story: believe in yourself, never procrastinate, have the courage to say no to wrong, and for the youth — say no to drugs. “I want to be a role model for single mothers who have lost hope,” she said. “If your will is strong and your mindset positive, nothing is impossible.”

