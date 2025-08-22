From ‘Mahaul Theek hai’ to ‘Carry On Jatta’: Jaswinder Bhalla’s iconic journey lives on

Jaswinder Bhalla’s name is etched in the heart of Punjabi entertainment, not only for his effortless comic timing but also for his academic accomplishments. Long before the silver screen embraced him, Bhalla had already established himself as an iconic voice in stage comedy, creating unforgettable characters like Chacha Chatur Singh and Bhana in the immensely popular “Chhankata” series.

On stage, in classrooms, or on screen, Jaswinder Bhalla leaves indelible legacy for generations

The home video culture of Punjab in the 1990s turned his sketches into living-room staples, and his characters’ witty one-liners quickly became part of everyday conversations. Even today, they appear in meme forwards. His ability to sing Punjabi song parodies in those home videos was remarkable and often you remember the parodies more than the original song.

As far as his cinematic journey goes, from his early roles in Dulha Bhatti and Jaspal Bhatti’s satirical “Mahaul Theek Hai” (1999), to crowd favourites such as “Jatt and Juliet”, “Sardaar Ji”, and the “Carry On Jatta” trilogy, he displayed a unique gift for making even fleeting appearances memorable. His portrayal of Advocate Dhillon in “Carry On Jatta” remains a fan favourite, while his more recent role in “Shinda Shinda No Papa” (2024) reaffirmed his enduring relevance.

Parallel to his artistic career, Bhalla was also a respected academic. Serving as Head of the Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, he combined scholarship with satire, proving that intellect and humour can co-exist with equal brilliance.