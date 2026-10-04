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Home / Punjab / From rural Punjab to the podium in Asiad: Eight players shine in Indian Hockey's golden triumph

From rural Punjab to the podium in Asiad: Eight players shine in Indian Hockey's golden triumph

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The state erupted in celebration after eight of its hockey players helped India win the Asian Games gold medal, with captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh and Sukhjit Singh featuring in the triumphant squad. Harmanpreet’s brace powered India to a 5-1 victory, securing the team to its fifth Asian Games hockey gold and making India the first side to successfully defend the men’s title since the country’s fifth Asian Games hockey gold and a successful title defence.

Celebrations broke out in Timmowal village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road after local hero and Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh helped India retain the Asian Games hockey title.

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Harmanpreet scored twice in India’s 5-1 win, guiding the team to its fifth Asian Games hockey gold and making India the first side to successfully defend the men’s title since the tournament’s current format.

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His father, Sarbjit Singh, congratulated the entire Indian team and said relatives, friends and media persons had gathered at their residence to celebrate the victory. He also credited the selectors for assembling a quality squad.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams were selected by a four-member panel comprising RP Singh, chairman, Balwinder Singh Shammi, Mohammad Riaz and MM Sumayya. Both teams produced strong results at the tournament.

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India entered the competition as defending champions after winning gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, with Harmanpreet also leading the side then.

At Attari village, celebrations were also planned for defender and drag-flick specialist Jugraj Singh. His father, Surjit Singh, congratulated the team along with the 120 players and coach who train at the village. He recalled that Jugraj recently completed 100 international appearances during India’s FIH Pro League match against Germany in Rotterdam in June.

Dilpreet Singh’s father, Balwinder Singh Bal, said the family and villagers of Butala, near Baba Bakala Sahib, would celebrate the victory. He said Dilpreet learnt the basics of hockey at Baba Pallaha Sports Club in the village.

Manpreet Singh, one of the most experienced players in the squad, has enjoyed a long international career and recently became India’s most-capped hockey player.

Jalandhar-born Sukhjit Singh’s journey has also drawn attention. After suffering partial paralysis several years ago, he fought his way back to competitive hockey and eventually earned a place in the national team.

Veteran player Balbir Singh and former Olympian Brig Harcharan Singh congratulated the team, praising its performance and unbeaten campaign. Harcharan also said that the gold secured India’s direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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