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Home / Punjab / From sports to agriculture, PM Modi strikes poll chords in Jalandhar

From sports to agriculture, PM Modi strikes poll chords in Jalandhar

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sant Niranjan Dass while flagging off a new train in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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On his second visit to Jalandhar in five months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a major boost to sportspersons and sports industry, saying he was committed to developing a sports ecosystem in the city.

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On the sidelines of the inauguration of 75 developed railway stations pan-India from Jalandhar Cantonment, the PM boosted the morale of the players: “I have full confidence in the sports capabilities of the youth of Punjab. They have been making the state proud at the national and international levels in various sports disciplines.”

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He also gave a push to the sports goods manufacturing units in Jalandhar. “Khelo India and sports policy is for you. It is giving you a huge opportunity to develop sports economy and sports ecosystem in Jalandhar. There are so many areas that can be explored, including coaching, sports science, centres of excellence and sports medicine. Go on. The Government of India is with you,” he said.

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Modi tried to touch every community in his speech. As the green turban that he supported drew attention, he spoke a line or two for the Punjab farmers too: “The farmers in Haryana are getting MSP on 24 crops. Punjab farmers are only being deceived.” Former state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar posted a comment about the choice of turban colour on social media, “What could not be expressed through words alone was conveyed by the PM through the colour of his turban. By wearing a deep green turban, similar in colour to the turbans of Punjab farmers and our soldiers, he has expressed his heartfelt affection for Punjab.”

The PM also referred to the Ravidassia community and the ease with which they could now travel to Varanasi in the new train launched today. He also expressed support for the agitating government employees in Punjab.

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State president Kewal Dhillon presented the PM with a sword, a portrait of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and a shawl with Gurmukhi script woven on it. He thanked the PM for protecting farmers’ interests by ensuring that wheat and dairy products were kept out of the trade agreement with European countries. He added hosiery and bicycles from Ludhiana, sports goods and leather products from Jalandhar, machinery from Batala, and basmati rice, fruits and vegetables from the state would now be able to enter 27 EU countries without tariffs.

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