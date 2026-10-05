From torn spikes to podium finish at Asiad 2026

A day after returning home with an Asian Games bronze medal, India’s fastest sprinter Gurvinder Singh on Sunday recalled the difficult years when he trained in a torn pair of spike shoes and expressed gratitude to those who supported his sporting journey.

In an interaction with the media, in Jalandhar, the 25-year-old sprinter from Patial village near Bhogpur said his achievement was the result of collective efforts by his family, coaches and supporters. Gurvinder had earlier this year clocked 10.09 seconds in the 100m at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, becoming the first Indian athlete to breach the 10.10-second barrier.

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Recalling his early years, he said several people told him Indians were not suited to the 100m and claimed North Indians lacked the genes required for sprinting. Even his father had suggested changing his event. Gurvinder, however, said he refused to give up.

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“My coaches never told me that it was not possible, then why should I change my event?” he said, invoking Punjab’s warrior tradition and questioning why Indian athletes could not excel in the event with hard work.

He also spoke about the financial difficulties he faced during his formative years, saying he used the same pair of spike shoes for nearly two to three years. He recalled showing his torn shoes during a media interaction and saying that he trained in them.

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“My financial situation was not strong then. After an interview on social media, I received immense support and help from people across the world,” he said.

Gurvinder also recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his national record was mentioned on ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He said he was nervous before the interaction but described the meeting as an overwhelming experience.

Looking ahead, Gurvinder said he wanted to improve at the upcoming Asian and World Championships and hoped to turn his bronze medal into gold.

He also recalled watching fellow sprinter Animesh win gold at last year’s National Games and receiving calls from senior state government officials. Gurvinder said he hoped his Asian Games medal would similarly bring recognition from his home state.

His coach Sarabjeet Singh Happy said Gurvinder’s records and 100m medals had opened new doors for young athletes. He said youngsters training at Jalandhar grounds now looked up to Gurvinder and had gained confidence to dream of winning athletics medals for India.