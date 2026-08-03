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Home / Punjab / FSSAI cracks down on Punjab-based Noble Healthcare over food safety violations

FSSAI cracks down on Punjab-based Noble Healthcare over food safety violations

FSSAI issues prohibition order against Punjab-based Noble Healthcare after finding that its product, Venolex Forte, had been manufactured, stored, distributed and sold without valid authorisation

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:02 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday took stringent enforcement action against two food businesses — suspending the licence of Tripura-based Matri Drinking Water and prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of products by Punjab-based Noble Healthcare over serious food safety violations.

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FSSAI issued a prohibition order against Punjab-based Noble Healthcare under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after finding that its product, Venolex Forte, had been manufactured, stored, distributed and sold without valid authorisation.

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According to the regulator, the product contained ingredients that are not permitted under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food and Novel Food) Regulations, 2022.

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FSSAI said the formulation also contained Calcium Dobesilate, Diosmin and Euphorbia prostrata, which are pharmacologically active ingredients not permitted in health supplements. In addition, the product's Vitamin C content of 90 mg exceeded the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) prescribed under the ICMR-NIN Guidelines, 2020.

The regulator further noted that Venolex Forte was marketed as a "Dietary Food Supplement" while prominently displaying its FSSAI licence number below the product name, creating the misleading impression that the product had been specifically approved or endorsed by the food safety authority.

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In the case of Matri Drinking Water, FSSAI found that the processing and filling areas were in poor hygienic condition. Damaged walls, flaking paint, cobwebs and inadequate pest control measures were observed.

"Rusted chemical dosing containers and a rusted RO water storage tank were found in use, which may contaminate the product and pose a serious risk to consumer health. Records related to cleaning, sanitation, preventive maintenance, pest control, internal audits and food handler training were not properly maintained," FSSAI said.

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