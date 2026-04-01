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Home / Punjab / Fugitive Captain arrested

Fugitive Captain arrested

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Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:58 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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The City-1 police have arrested a suspended Army Captain who absconded after being sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of the death of his wife by hanging. He was found working as a section incharge at a juice factory at Chhindwara in MP.

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According to the police, Sandeep Tomar, a native of Kanpur, was posted as Captain in Abohar Military Station. His wife Shweta Singh died by hanging in residential quarters here in 2013. On the statement of the deceased’’s father, a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide was registered against Sandeep and his parents. The Army had placed Sandeep under suspension.

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The court of Additional District Judge at Fazilka on July 23, 2014, held Tomar guilty. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. After that, he absconded. He changed his identity and started working in Chhindwara. On an intelligence input, the police caught him and brought him today to Abohar. He will be presented in court on Monday.

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