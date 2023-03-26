Fugitive’s CCTV footage from Patiala emerges

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 25

As “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh continues to evade the police, his new CCTV footage from Patiala has emerged.

However, police personnel were tight-lipped and refused to comment on the issue. They said the “video and the claims” were yet to be authenticated.

In a first video, the pro-Khalistani leader could be seen wearing a jacket, trousers and glasses. Even his aide Papalpreet Singh could also be seen in the video.

In a second footage from the same spot, Amritpal wearing goggles could be seen walking on the street and speaking on a phone.

The whereabouts of Amritpal and Papalpreet remain unknown after they were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19. The woman, Baljit Kaur, was nabbed on Thursday. Yesterday she presented before the court, which remanded her in three-day police custody.

It’s being claimed that Amritpal and Papalpreet may have fled to Shahbad from Patiala.