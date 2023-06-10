Fund shortage, ‘Sadi Rasoi’ in Muktsar stares at closure

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 9

The District Red Cross Society, working under the district administration, had started ‘Sadi Rasoi’ in 2017 at the Red Cross complex here to provide a meal at Rs 10, but it is now finding it difficult to continue.

The rasoi had also been closed for three months due to financial crunch.

A social activist has been told to run the establishment.

The society is giving Rs 25 per meal to the social activist, but charging Rs 15 per meal from the public. The meal consists of daal or karhi, rice and chapattis. Sources said nearly 40-50 people are coming on an average daily.

Prof Gopal Singh (Retd), secretary, District Red Cross Society, Muktsar, said, “Sadi Rasoi was opened in all districts in 2017. We were hopeful that the state government would provide some funds for it. However, neither the food material was provided at a subsidised price, nor any funds given. The society spent nearly Rs 20-22 lakh in creating infrastructure, buying a chapatti maker, solar water heater and other things.

“However, our sources of income are shrinking day by day and it is tough for us to run this kitchen for a long time. It had even remained closed for three months last year. Later, a social activist was roped in to run this kitchen. We are now giving him Rs 25 per meal, but charging Rs 15 from the public.

“The local residents are also not giving any donation for this purpose. We are finding it tough to continue it in the present circumstances.”

He claimed that Sadi Rasoi had been shut in a number of districts. When this kitchen was opened, nearly 300 people were coming to buy food daily. This kitchen had won an award in the past.

Before opening it, an officer in the district administration had visited Chennai to study its model of subsidised kitchen.