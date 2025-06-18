Funded by ‘seva toll’, Sikh volunteers build road sans nod, spark legal row

In an extraordinary display of community spirit and faith-driven initiative, a stretch of road from Kanpur Khuhi to Singpur in Punjab’s Ropar district is being converted into a four-lane thoroughfare, not by the Public Works Department (PWD), but through kar seva by a Sikh volunteer group.

Advertisement

The 8-km road segment, part of the Anandpur Sahib-Garhshankar state highway, is undergoing significant transformation. With hills being levelled and bridges constructed, nearly half the work is already complete, and vehicles are moving smoothly on the newly-laid portion.

However, this ambitious project is being executed without government funds or formal permissions. The initiative is spearheaded by Kar Seva Jatha Kila Anandgarh Sahib, a group founded by the late Baba Labh Singh, renowned for constructing bridges and roads to connect villages around Anandpur Sahib.

Advertisement

At the heart of the project is a unique feature a “seva toll”, where travellers are encouraged to contribute voluntarily to support the road construction. In return, they are offered langar and tea, in keeping with Sikh traditions of service and hospitality.

Despite the lack of official clearance, particularly from the PWD and Forest Department, the project has won widespread local support. The road has been widened over private land, with minimal opposition from landowners. According to officials, only a couple of individuals have objected.

Advertisement

The PWD and the Forest Department have, meanwhile, served notices on the jatha constructing the road sans permission from them. DFO Garhshankar Harbhajan Singh confirmed that a case had been registered under the Forest Conservation Act, as parts of the construction had encroached upon forest land without prior approval from the competent authorities.

Speaking to The Tribune from a makeshift field office alongside the road, Baba Satnam Singh, who is currently leading the kar seva Jatha, defended the project.

“This road connects major religious sites like Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Mata Naina Devi Temple and Kiratpur Sahib Gurdwara. Despite repeated pleas to political leaders, no government acted on the demand. Baba Labh Singh had approached former CM Capt Amarinder Singh about this, but nothing materialised. After his passing away in 2019, we decided to fulfil his vision ourselves,” he said.