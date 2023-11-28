Funds for primary school sports 'slashed' by govt

Chandigarh, November 27
Funds for primary school sports have allegedly been slashed by the cash-strapped state government. As a result, teachers are being forced to either spend money from their own pockets or look at philanthropists for financial help.
Though the government had spent a lot of money on ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’, due to the cut in budget for primary school sports, teachers across the state are claiming that they are facing many problems during the ongoing inter-district competitions of the primary department. These competitions are being held from November 15 to December 7.
Education Minister Harjot Bains, however, countered the claims. “The earlier sports budget of Rs 85 lakh has now been increased to Rs 1.13 crore. Sports kits were given to players during the Congress-led government. However, because of discrepancies, a Vigilance investigation is underway. The kits have not been given this time as the file is still with the VB,” he said.
Democratic Teachers’ Front chief Digvijay Paul said: “Teachers are taking children for state sports by paying out of their own pockets. The diet food is worse than mid-day meal,” he said.
