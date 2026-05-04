Future tense for AAP? BJP’s Jaiveer Shergill declares ‘Punjab next’ after Bengal, Assam wins

When BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Singh Shergill on Monday afternoon declared, “Punjab Next! Aam Aadmi Party pack your bags” after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in West Bengal and Assam, it was not an empty boast.

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The saffron party’s inroads in Punjab, even if it’s by importing “political talent” from opposition parties and indoctrinating them, have become a major cause of concern… and not just for the ruling AAP in Punjab.

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From its former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), to its traditional bête noire, the Congress, all political parties in contention in Punjab are now preparing their political strategies around the BJP’s never-before-seen political aggression in the state.

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But it is the state’s ruling party which is the most anxious, especially as the BJP has not just merged its six Punjab MPs (a total of seven, including Swati Maliwal from Delhi), but these newly converted BJP MPs, especially Sandeep Pathak and Raghav Chadha have also threatened to breach their former party’s 94 MLA string fortress and orchestrate a defection from AAP Legislative Party in Punjab.

Though it has not been declared as yet, nor has the move begun, everyone in both the BJP and AAP is waiting for Chadha and Pathak to shift to the state’s capital, Chandigarh, soon and oversee the building of the BJP’s political campaign ahead of the 2027 polls.

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“We are not sure about their immediate movement to Punjab. But one thing is for sure, that their experience in building a base for AAP's win in 2022 will be used for building the BJP base for the upcoming assembly elections,” a senior BJP leader told The Tribune.

The duo - one with charisma and tact for political manoeuvring, and the other, with experience of building organisation at the ground level through statistical tools, responsible for the AAP win in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, where AAP had won 92 of 117 seats ( now AAP has 94 seats). There are reports that a close aide of Chadha has already started calling up AAP leaders in Punjab with a “preposition”. Pathak, who built the AAP organisation from scratch, personally knows and has mentored AAP organisation leaders and MLAs.

Thus, the AAP leadership is making every effort to keep its huge flock together. The earlier plans to replace a sizeable number of sitting AAP MLAs with the parallel halqa Incharges installed in many constituencies seem to be shelved for the majority of seats that were under this consideration.

“The party has realised that even if the MLAs were “underperformers” at least they were still known in their respective constituencies as the AAP face. Thus, an exercise has been initiated where all MLAs of a district are being summoned on a single day and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia are briefing him about his performance or lack of it and how he can up his graph,” said a senior party leader, requesting anonymity.

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in the Vidhan Sabha, the AAP has also launched a mega social media blitzkrieg to highlight its development works in the field of education, healthcare, social empowerment and ensuring maximum usage of canal water for irrigation.

“The reason why non-BJP parties lost elections in other states today was that they did not have much to show for development. We have fulfilled all promises and we rely on our delivery of promises to help us seek public mandate in 2027,” said a senior AAP leader.