 G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM participates in the inaugural session of the Education Working group of G-20

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the second meeting of Education Working group of G-20 in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOPb



Amritsar, March 15

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector across the globe in general and state in particular thereby immensely benefiting the youth, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing the gathering during the second meeting of Education Working group of G-20 here today.

He said that he ardently believes that the deliberations in this summit will not only uplift the standard of education but will also benefit the youth of the state immensely. He expressed hope that the strenuous efforts of the G-20 in addressing major issues related to the global economy will give a major fillip to the economic growth of the country in general and that of the state in particular. Bhagwant Mann also lauded the concerted efforts being made by G-20 for promoting an environment of peace, understanding and international cooperation.

He said the state government believes that health and education form the bedrock for human and social development and stands committed to strengthen and expand these two critical sectors. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has proposed an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and higher education in the coming fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said that budget of Rs 200 crore has been kept for up-gradation of the schools into the school of eminence. He said that these world class 117 schools of eminence will ensure holistic development of the students. Bhagwant Mann said that these schools will cater to the students of classes IX to XII and are being built on five pillars of support and strength i.e. infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports and co-curricular activities and community engagement.

Bhagwant Mann said that an International Education Affairs Cell (IEAC) has been established to provide world class training to teachers, school heads and educational administrators working at different levels in the School Education Department. The Chief Minister said that the state government has sent batches of trainees consisting of 66 Principals/Education officers have been sent to Principals Academy, Singapore for upscaling their expertise. He said that on their return these teachers will share the foreign practices with students and their colleagues thereby ensuring that students get acquainted with the pattern of study on foreign shores so that they are able to compete with their peers educated abroad.

The CM said that in another landmark initiative the state government has set up, the “Punjab Sikhya-te-Sehat Fund” that will act as a catalyst to transform education and health sectors by active participation of NRI brethren.

The Chief Minister said that this summit will go a long way in sensitizing the governments by highlighting the issues and problems concerning the populace across the globe. He also said that the Government of India really deserves an accolade for holding this mega event on this land of great Gurus, saints and seers. Bhagwant Mann said that it is his proud privilege and honour to be here to welcome galaxy of eminent personalities representing their respective countries.

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

2
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

3
Trending

Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

4
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

5
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

6
Chandigarh

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

7
Chandigarh

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

8
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

9
Punjab

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

10
Punjab

Why no full-time DGP, Centre asks Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Top News

Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis

Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis

‘People will start ditching the ruling party and governor wi...

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office

Later, they email the letter to the ED office

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

In a TV interview purportedly from inside jail, Sidhu Moosew...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...

Delhi court gives bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

The court posts the matter for March 29


Cities

View All

G20: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

Amritsar Police issue route plan for G-20 Summit

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Stray dog attacks: Ensure canines are sterilised, vaccinated to keep their population under control, animal right activists

Delhi Government’s old excise policy gets 6-month extension

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed