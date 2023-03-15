G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform to boost the education sector across the globe: Bhagwant Mann

Amritsar, March 15

G-20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector across the globe in general and state in particular thereby immensely benefiting the youth, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing the gathering during the second meeting of Education Working group of G-20 here today.

He said that he ardently believes that the deliberations in this summit will not only uplift the standard of education but will also benefit the youth of the state immensely. He expressed hope that the strenuous efforts of the G-20 in addressing major issues related to the global economy will give a major fillip to the economic growth of the country in general and that of the state in particular. Bhagwant Mann also lauded the concerted efforts being made by G-20 for promoting an environment of peace, understanding and international cooperation.

He said the state government believes that health and education form the bedrock for human and social development and stands committed to strengthen and expand these two critical sectors. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government has proposed an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and higher education in the coming fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said that budget of Rs 200 crore has been kept for up-gradation of the schools into the school of eminence. He said that these world class 117 schools of eminence will ensure holistic development of the students. Bhagwant Mann said that these schools will cater to the students of classes IX to XII and are being built on five pillars of support and strength i.e. infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports and co-curricular activities and community engagement.

Bhagwant Mann said that an International Education Affairs Cell (IEAC) has been established to provide world class training to teachers, school heads and educational administrators working at different levels in the School Education Department. The Chief Minister said that the state government has sent batches of trainees consisting of 66 Principals/Education officers have been sent to Principals Academy, Singapore for upscaling their expertise. He said that on their return these teachers will share the foreign practices with students and their colleagues thereby ensuring that students get acquainted with the pattern of study on foreign shores so that they are able to compete with their peers educated abroad.

The CM said that in another landmark initiative the state government has set up, the “Punjab Sikhya-te-Sehat Fund” that will act as a catalyst to transform education and health sectors by active participation of NRI brethren.

The Chief Minister said that this summit will go a long way in sensitizing the governments by highlighting the issues and problems concerning the populace across the globe. He also said that the Government of India really deserves an accolade for holding this mega event on this land of great Gurus, saints and seers. Bhagwant Mann said that it is his proud privilege and honour to be here to welcome galaxy of eminent personalities representing their respective countries.

