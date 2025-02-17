G Nageswara Rao is new chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau
Replaces Special DGP Varinder Kumar, who was appointed as the head in May 2022
The Punjab Government on Monday replaced Special Director General of Police (DGP) Varinder Kumar with ADGP (Provisioning) G Nageswara Rao as head of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB).
Special DGP Varinder Kumar has been relieved of the charge and will report to Punjab DGP, as per the official order. He was appointed as the head of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in May 2022.
