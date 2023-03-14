G20 meet: All arrangements complete in Amritsar, say officials

Amritsar, March 14

Punjab is fully geared up to host the G20 meet set to begin here on Wednesday and all arrangements, including those related to security, have been put in place, officials said.

Several G20 events are scheduled to be held in Amritsar. The main event on education is scheduled to be held from March 15-17. Besides, the L20 meeting on Labour is scheduled for March 19-20.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav visited Amritsar on Tuesday to review the security arrangements and held meetings with senior officials.

"I visited Amritsar today to review security arrangements and hold meeting with all stakeholders who are working to make the event successful, keeping in mind safety and security of all," he said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently asked officials to gear up to ensure the G20 meet is a success.

"Leave no stone unturned to make this event a huge success," Mann told officials after reviewing the arrangements.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Ropar is also set to host the second Education Working group meeting on 'Strengthening Research and Innovation Through Collaboration' between March 15 and 17, it said in a statement. The event will focus on the identification of relevant policies and best practices for research and innovations from the deliberations of G20 member-nations.

Through this event, the government intends to create closer ties with the G20 member-nations and collectively respond to the issues each country has in reaching sustainable development goals.

India assumed the G20 presidency for one year on December 1 last year. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.