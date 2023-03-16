G20 Meet: Punjab CM highlights education initiatives

Amritsar, March 15

Amid criticism over the state government’s decision to send teachers abroad for training by the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the government steps in the inaugural session of the Education Working Group of G20 here.

He apprised the delegates that the government had sent batches of trainees consisting of 66 principals/education officers to the Principals Academy, Singapore, for upscaling their expertise.

He revealed that the sole criteria to choose teachers for training abroad was merit. Underscoring the need for knowledge-sharing, the CM said it could act as a catalyst for the overall development of students.

The CM said the G20 summit would prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector and economic growth across the globe in general and state in particular.

He emphasised that the government was according a top priority to the education and health sectors.

He said an International Education Affairs Cell (IEAC) had been established to provide the world-class training to teachers, school heads and educational administrators at different levels in the Education Department. — TNS

Mann, delegates visit exhibition

A highlight of the education meet is the multimedia exhibition at the Khalsa College

CM Bhagwant Mann and foreign delegates visited the exhibition, which will remain open for students, organisations and academies on March 16 and 17

