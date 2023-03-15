G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 14

With the motto of strengthening research and promoting innovation, the Ministry of Education is all set to host the second G20 Education Working Group meeting in the holy city from Wednesday. The three-day event is being organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, at Khalsa College here.

Platform to forge ties IIT-Ropar chief says Punjab to project rapid strides in textile industry, nanotech, agriculture

Event apt platform to strengthen educational cooperation and discuss collaborations

Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT-Ropar, said, “The event will provide an opportune platform to showcase how Punjab is prospering in innovation and technology in the field of textile industry, nanotechnology and agriculture. The meeting will provide the participating countries and organisations an opportunity to strengthen educational cooperation and discuss collaboration opportunities.”

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said the spirit of the National Education Policy-2020 would be reflected through events and discussions with four priority issues: Ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, the role of digital technology in education, building capacities and lifelong learning for the future of work, and strengthening research collaboration.

He said 28 representatives of G20 member countries, guest countries and organisations (OECD, UNESCO & UNICEF) would deliberate on priority areas like capacity building, ensuring foundational literacy, making tech-enabled learning more inclusive and promoting lifelong learning in the context of future of work.

The meeting will be preceded by a seminar focused on strengthening research and promotion of innovation and collaboration presented by IIT-Ropar with collaborative inputs from IIM-Amritsar, IISc-Bengaluru and TISS-Mumbai.

The seminar will also include two panel discussions — Research in Emerging and Disruptive Technologies, Industry 4.0 and Research in Sustainable Development Goals. The panel discussion will see participation from India, France, the UK, Australia, Oman, South Africa, UNICEF, China and the UAE.

Delegates will be taken to the Golden Temple on March 17 as part of the excursion. On the sidelines of the meeting, cultural events have also been planned to highlight Punjab’s vibrant culture.

Around 90 stalls have been set up in the college with key participation from the UAE, China and Saudi Arabia. The exhibition will also be open to students, academicians and researchers.

