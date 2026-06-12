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Home / Punjab / GADVASU secures Rs 1.55 crore grant for mobile feed and milk testing laboratory

GADVASU secures Rs 1.55 crore grant for mobile feed and milk testing laboratory

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:41 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. File photo
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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, secured a grant of Rs 1.55 crore from Kemin Industries South Asia to establish a state-of-the-art mobile feed and milk testing laboratory (MFML), aimed at providing free testing and ration formulation services to livestock farmers across Punjab.

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Vice-Chancellor JPS Gill described the initiative as a landmark public-private partnership that would strengthen Punjab’s dairy sector by improving access to scientific feed and milk testing services. He said limited availability of such facilities remained a major challenge for many livestock farmers and that the mobile laboratory would help bridge the gap.

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Dr Gill added that the project aligned with the shared vision of GADVASU and Kemin Industries to enhance livestock productivity, improve milk quality and feed safety, and increase farmers’ incomes through technology-driven services.

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Dr JS Hundal, Principal Investigator of the project and Head of the Department of Animal Nutrition, said the laboratory-on-wheels would be fully equipped to conduct testing of feed, fodder, silage, aflatoxins and milk. The mobile unit would operate across various zones and hubs in Punjab, offering free testing, advisory services, ration formulation and farmer awareness programmes.

The outreach activities will focus on feed safety, mastitis prevention, silage management and the adoption of modern dairy technologies.

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Dr SS Randhawa, Director of Research at GADVASU, commended the project team for securing the grant and said the initiative would serve as a model for evidence-based livestock extension and farmer-centric service delivery.

He added that, based on the project's impact and outcomes, GADVASU and Kemin Industries plan to expand the programme by introducing additional mobile laboratories, with the long-term objective of covering all districts of Punjab and improving farmers’ access to scientific livestock advisory and diagnostic services.

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