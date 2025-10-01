DT
Home / Punjab / Gandhi Ashram opens two new centres in Tricity on Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Ashram opens two new centres in Tricity on Gandhi Jayanti

The Mohali centres have been curated as a 'Mini India' under one roof

Tribune Web Desk
Mohali, Updated At : 09:18 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
Gandhi Ashram announces the opening of two new retail centres within the Tricity: Gandhi Ashram Mohali in Phase 7 and Kaarmi - Gandhi Ashram at HLP Galleria.

These stores are set to become the ultimate destinations for high-quality Make in India textiles.

The Mohali centres have been curated as a 'Mini India' under one roof. The collections feature completely new ranges of pure silks, sarees, suits, ladies kurtis, gents wear, kurta pajama, jewelry, handicrafts and beautiful handloom yardage with ethnic prints.

The festivities kick off with a massive rebate sale starting from October 2.

