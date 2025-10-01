Gandhi Ashram opens two new centres in Tricity on Gandhi Jayanti
The Mohali centres have been curated as a 'Mini India' under one roof
Gandhi Ashram announces the opening of two new retail centres within the Tricity: Gandhi Ashram Mohali in Phase 7 and Kaarmi - Gandhi Ashram at HLP Galleria.
These stores are set to become the ultimate destinations for high-quality Make in India textiles.
The Mohali centres have been curated as a 'Mini India' under one roof. The collections feature completely new ranges of pure silks, sarees, suits, ladies kurtis, gents wear, kurta pajama, jewelry, handicrafts and beautiful handloom yardage with ethnic prints.
The festivities kick off with a massive rebate sale starting from October 2.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now