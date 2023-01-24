Gang busted, four held

Sangrur: The police have busted a gang with the arrest of its four members allegedly involved in robberies and recovered Rs 1,14,000 in cash from them. “A police team from Sangrur city has arrested four persons of a gang and seized Rs 1.14 lakh in cash, a car and a motorcycle from them. Further probe is on,” said SSP Sangrur Surendra Lamba. TNS
Pharmacy officers hold protest
Sangrur: Rural health pharmacy officers, who work in government rural health centres, announced to boycott the Aam Aadmi Clinics during a protest here on Monday. Protesters demanded regularisation of their services as they were working since 2006. “We decided to work only in health centres and not in clinics till the regularisation of our services,” said Sandeep Pal, a leader of pharmacy officers. TNS
Stop GM mustard trial: KKU
Chandigarh: The Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) has demanded the immediate destruction of the GM mustard crop, being cultivated for trial purposes, at Punjab Agricultural University. Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike and vice president Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala said the agriculture was a state subject and the GM mustard was not approved by the Punjab Government. TNS
Woman abducted at gunpoint
Moga: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint at Bhaloor village in district, the police said on Monday. Preliminary probe revealed that a local youth Harwinder Singh, alias Happy, and his friend abducted the girl identified as Gagan Kumari, daughter of Mohinder Kaur, by pointing a pistol at her head from the vicinity of Bhaloor village. A case had been registered against the suspects. TNS
Ex-MLA slams state govt
Abohar: Criticising the government for depriving Abohar from the ‘School of Eminence’ project, former MLA Arun Narang said AAP was giving ‘step-motherly’ treatment to the constituency. He said AAP MLA from Balluana Amandeep Singh ‘Goldy Musafir’ gave wrong picture of Abohar to the CM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...