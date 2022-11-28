Gang canal project gets national award

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 27

The prestigious National e-Governance Gold Award-2022 for excellence in district-level e-governance initiatives given the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, has been awarded to the Gang Canal Regulation Computerisation Project. Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday presented the award to the project team at Katra, Jammu.

Rukmani Riar, the then DC and Gang Canal Project head, Paramjit Singh, Additional Informatics Officer National Informatics Centre, Dhiraj Chawla, Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, and Satnam Singh of Information Technology Communication Department, were in the team that received the award. The team was also given a Rs 5 lakh cash award, along with a citation and trophy, as the first gold prize.

Under the project, Sriganganagar farmers get information about the time of supply of water in Gang Canal, quantity of water, operational schedule of canals, prices of agricultural commodities in grain and vegetable markets, weather and government schemes.

The information helps the farmers to choose the right time and availability of water in the canal, they also get information about various government schemes online from the same platform.

#abohar