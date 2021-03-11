Gang involved in fraudulent sale of 'condemned' cars busted, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 18

The police claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in the sale of ‘condemned’ cars fraudulently with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested have been identified as Rajpal Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Naveen Kumar, an RTA agent.

The police have recovered 40 cars from them.

The police have also booked scrap dealer Puneet Goyal, who is absconding.

Addressing the media here today, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership located at Bahadurgarh in Patiala had sold 87 cars, damaged due to flooding on the showroom premises, to Mansa-based scrap dealer Puneet Trading Company, owned by Puneet Goyal for Rs 85 lakh. He said the cars were brand new, but officially categorised as ‘condemned’, as these had remained in the flooded showroom for some time.

Giving the details of the modus operandi, he said the 87 condemned vehicles were fraudulently registered as legitimate vehicles in connivance with various RTA offices of Punjab and other states. The role of officials of various RTA offices was also being investigated, he added

Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said further investigation was on and the police were trying to recover the remaining cars, which were sold to different persons in Punjab and other states. She said an FIR had been registered at the Sirhind police station and raids were being conducted to nab Goyal.

Four two-wheeler thieves arrested

Bathinda: The police have busted a gang of vehicle-lifters with the arrest of four accused and recovered 33 two-wheelers from their possession. Harpal Singh, a police official at CIA Staff-I police station, said, “The police got information that Avtar Singh and Bobby Singh had been stealing vehicles in Bathinda and surrounding areas. They used to sell stolen vehicles via two more members of their gang in Ferozepur. After getting a tip-off, we managed to nab all accused.” TNS