Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

In a statewide drive against the illicit trade of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), the Excise Department and the Patiala police, in a joint operation, busted an organised module involved in the smuggling and illegal selling of ENA in Punjab and neighbouring states. They seized a tanker carrying 35,000 litres of the ENA.

Transporter pilfered ENA The excise & police teams intercepted a tanker near Banur. It was found that the transporter used to divert the tanker, meant for carrying the ENA to Goa, and pilfer some of the alcohol at Rajpura. A spokesperson of the Special Operations Group

Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has directed the department to expose the linkages leading to disclosure of the main suppliers and recipient of the ENA in Punjab and other states.

Giving details, a spokesman said joint teams of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Excise Department and police were formed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

After getting a tip-off, the teams seized a tanker carrying 35,000 litres of ENA worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore on Thursday.

“During this operation, the teams noticed that a tanker diverted from its route and moved towards the Rajpura-Chandigarh road on reaching Rajpura. The teams intercepted the tanker near Banur. It was found that the transporter of the tanker, which was meant for carrying the ENA to Goa, used to divert the tanker and pilfer some of the ENA at Rajpura. The rest of the consignment was sold to the bottling plants of Chandigarh through a middleman who happens to be a liquor contractor in Chandigarh,” said the spokesperson.

He further added that a consignment of 2,000 litres of the ENA that was seized at Khanna on August 22 was sold by the same gang to an Amritsar dealer who used to make illegal liquor. This gang was also involved in selling the pilfered ENA to unscrupulous elements in Punjab. “An FIR has been registered at the Banur police station against the accused transporter Jawahar Singh, his partner Sanjeev Kumar, Nishant, Varinder Chauhan and Gurcharan Singh,” he added.

#harpal cheema