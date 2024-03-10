Gang of six arrested for snatching cattle, vehicles

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 9

The police claimed to have busted a gang that had been snatching and stealing domesticated animals and vehicles carrying them by intercepting and assaulting owners under cover of dark during nights.

Five vehicles (including two belonging to the complainant) were recovered from six accused nabbed after a five hour co-ordinated operation conducted by Malerkotla police and Emergency Response Vehicle team on intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Some buffaloes belonging to the complainant were also rescued.

While other members of gang, if any are yet to be ascertained, six accused arrested by cops supervised by DSP Gurdev Singh and Inspector Sahib Singh were identified as Satvir Singh, Raj Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Sunder and Bala from Sangrur and Mansa districts.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that prompt and co-ordinated action by city police (I) and ERV team following a complaint by Iqbal Khan of Sadatpur village, had resulted in arrest of six members of a notorious gang of miscreants who had been involved in snatching of vehicles and cattle by waylaying target victims.

“Having received a complaint of assault on Iqbal Khan by six miscreants coming in three vehicles, SHO Sahib Singh exhibited exemplary professional excellence. Instead of trying to handle the case alone, Singh called ERV staff for the necessary support,” said Khakh claiming that both teams had succeeded in overpowering all the accused and recovered three vehicles used in crime and two belonging to the complainant who was injured in the assault.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were members of a notorious gang of animal snatchers that had been evading arrest for a long time.

While antecedents of other accused were yet to be ascertained, Sunder and Bala were known to have past criminal records.

Members of the police teams undertaking action will be suitably awarded, said SSP Khakh.

