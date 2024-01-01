Gang of thieves busted in Fazilka, 11 arrested

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 31

In a major breakthrough, the police claimed to have nabbed 11 people who are are accused of extracting agriculture transformers’ oil as well as stealing rice from mills.

The police have recovered 240 litres of transformer oil, 11 quintals of rice along with a car from the possession of the suspects. Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said that a case was registered in the Sadar Police Station regarding a gang that has been operating in the area and extracting oil from the farmers’ transformers installed in the fields.

In this regard, the police arrested six accused, who were identified as Krishan Singh, Gurwinder Singh, alias Guri, Rakesh Singh, both residents of Amarpura village; Rinku Singh, a resident of Jhok Depolana village; Sonu, a resident of Ferozepur district; Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, a resident of Fazilka town. They have also recovered 240 litres of oil and a car from the possession the suspects.

The SSP said that the suspect, Krishan Singh had has been facing charges in several cases of theft in different police stations of Fazilka.

DSP (Investigation) Sukhwinder Singh said 22 bags of rice were recovered from their possession.

