Gang selling fuel illegally unearthed in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 26

The police claimed to have busted a gang involved in illegal sale of petrol, diesel and ethanol, and confiscated 8,050 litres of fuel from six locations. Not ruling out the involvement of politicians in the illegal trade, the police have registered six FIRs and started further investigations.

“The gang members used to purchase petrol, diesel and ethanol from tanker drivers, who came from depots of various petroleum companies on the Patran road. After purchasing illegally at lower rates, the gang members used to mix chemicals and sell the fuel to residents illegally,” claimed SSP Mandeep Sidhu.

He said the gang endangered the lives of residents by storing fuel at a dhaba on the Patran road, houses and tubewells at Kamomajra village and at other residential places. Rakib, Parveen, Naveen Kumar and Satbir Singh and others have been booked under provisions of the IPC, Essential Commodities Act, Explosive Substances Act and Petroleum Act.