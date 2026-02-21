DT
Home / Punjab / Gang’s smart moves fail to keep it out of Police Police net; 6 arrested for high-profile thefts

The inter-district gang of thieves employed highly sophisticated and deceptive tactics to mislead Punjab Police

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:59 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
The accused in custody of Punjab Police. Tribune Photo
Faridkot police have busted a notorious inter-district gang responsible for high-profile thefts across Punjab, with the arrest of six people. The police also recovered Rs 2.20 lakh in cash, along with a .32 bore revolver from their possession.

​The accused were identified as Mangal Singh, alias Akash of Ferozepur, already facing two NDPS cases, ​Nirmala Devi, of Ferozepur, Rita Rani of Fazilka, Pappu Singh, alias Toti of Fazilka, Sita Rani, Ferozepur, and ​Veer Singh, alias Veeru of Ferozepur.

A daring robbery at an oil factory in Jaito on February 7 has triggered a police investigation and search operation against the accused after they had stolen Rs 15.50 lakh in cash, a licensed revolver, and important documents.

SSP Dr. Pragya Jain said the gang employed highly sophisticated and deceptive tactics to mislead the police: The female members of the gang would conduct "recce" (spying) during the day at factories, shops, and houses to identify targets.

During the crimes, the accused would intentionally use mobile phones in front of CCTV cameras to create a fake digital trail.

However, police discovered the phones were kept on airplane mode. ​To further confuse investigators, one of the accused pretended to be physically disabled (limping on the left leg) while caught on camera.

Scanning CCTV footage across a 120-kilometer stretch through various routes, the police made. The breakthrough came via the "new project" CCTV network in Jaito, which helped identify the vehicle used in the crime—a car that had been previously stolen from Ferozepur.

​Preliminary interrogation suggests the gang was active in Ferozepur and Moga districts as well. They were reportedly planning another major theft at a different factory in Jaito before being apprehended.

​The police are currently seeking court remand for the accused to recover the remaining stolen cash and investigate their involvement in other unsolved cases.

