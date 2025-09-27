DT
Home / Punjab / Gangster arrested for 'gunda tax' extortion from stone crusher owners in Ropar

Gangster arrested for 'gunda tax' extortion from stone crusher owners in Ropar

Stone crusher owners had filed a complaint on August 19 that stirred political circles in the district

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 01:03 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Police have arrested gangster Inderpal Singh, accused of attempting to extort ‘gunda tax’ from stone crusher owners in the Nangal and Anandpur Sahib subdivisions of Ropar district, allegedly in the name of AAP leaders from Delhi.

The stone crusher owners had filed a complaint on August 19 that stirred political circles in the district. They alleged that a person claiming to represent the central leadership of the ruling party in the state was circulating in the area, holding meetings with them.

According to the complaint filed with DSP Nangal, the person demanded Rs 4 per cubic feet as illegal tax, allegedly to be handed over to the party’s central leadership.

The complaint specifically named Inderpal Singh as the individual coercing them to pay this illegal ‘gunda tax’ on the material they sold. The stone crusher owners also provided the police with his mobile number, voice recordings, and vehicle details as evidence.

Nangal DSP Kulvir Singh Thakkar confirmed the arrest of Inderpal Singh. He said Singh, a resident of Hardoshani Road in Gurdaspur, was arrested on Friday evening and would be produced before the judicial magistrate. The police would seek his remand for further investigation.

A case has been registered under sections 139/25, 308(3), and 308(4) of the BNS against the accused.

