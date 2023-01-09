Ferozepur: Gangster attacked in jail, 6 booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 8

The police have booked six prisoners following an attack on a gangster, who has been lodged in the high-security zone of the Central Jail.

Gangster Rajnish Kumar, alias Preet Phagwara, was attacked by members of a rival group yesterday following which he sustained injuries and was subsequently admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Mohit Dhawan, SHO, city police station, said a few days ago, nine jail inmates were booked following a clash in the jail in which two gangsters Amit and Harpreet were hurt.

“To take revenge, Amit and Harpreet, along with other inmates, attacked Rajnish. The accused Amit Jhabi, Hapreeet Singh, Pawan Nehra, Money alias Prince, Sukhchain Singh alias Sukhi and Dharminder alias Baji, have been booked under Sections 307, 323, 324, 148, 149, IPC, and Section 52-A, Prisons Act, at the city police station,” said the SHO.

On January 31, Amit Jhabi and Harpreet were attacked in the jail following which the police had booked nine inmates, including Akashdeep Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, alias Bajwa, Harcharan Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh Baba, Pamma and Kulbir Singh.

