Gangster Basantkotia arrested in Gurdaspur

The Gurdaspur police, acting in collaboration with a central agency, arrested six persons, including gangster Buri Basantkotia, and seized six pistols and 49 live cartridges from their possession.

SSP Aditya said Basantpuria had 26 FIRs registered against him.

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The weapons were dropped by a drone that came flying across the wired fencing. The pistols included one 9 mm Beretta and one 9 mm Glock pistol.

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“Further investigation is underway to uncover the backward and forward linkages and to identify others involved in the cross-border arms smuggling module. Buri Basantkotia is a notorious criminal who faces multiple cases, including murder, murder bid, etc.,” he added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25(8) and 27 of the Arms Act at the Dorangla police station.