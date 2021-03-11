Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's two aides arrested from Muktsar

Muktsar, May 6
The police claimed to have arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group and seized an illegal pistol, five live cartridges, two cell phones and a motorcycle from them.
Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Kotli Sanghar village and Sudhir Bhatti of Khubban village in Fazilka district.
The police claimed that these persons were using SIM cards of other countries to make extortion calls on WhatsApp.
“They were caught while going somewhere on a motorcycle. A case has been registered against them at Bariwala police station under various sections of the IPC and the Indian Arms Act,” said the police.
