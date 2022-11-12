Gangster booked for threatening people on phone from Ferozepur jail

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, November 12
The Ferozepur police have booked a gangster from Moga lodged at Central Jail here for allegedly threatening people and asking for ransom using mobile phones from the jail.
Mohit Dhawan, SHO, City police station, said the police had received inputs that Dharminder Singh, resident of Dosanjh village in Moga, was using two mobile phones to threaten people asking for ransom.
He has been booked under the Prisons Act.
