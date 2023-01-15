Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

The Punjab Police achieved a major breakthrough when it arrested a close aide of gangster Goldy Brar. The accused, Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, was arrested from Sundernagar in Himachal Pradesh.

State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OIJRMDr3wn — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 15, 2023

He was involved in a dozen cases of murder & 307 IPC in #Punjab & #Haryana, including the killing of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot. He has been an active member of Goldy Brar Gang



Punjab Police is committed to keep #Punjab safe and secure as per the directions of @BhagwantMann (2/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 15, 2023

Parry was allegedly involved in dozens of cases of murder and attempt to murder, including killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Faridkot.

As per sources, Parry was staying in a hotel in Sundernagar for the past 4-5 days. Further details are awaited.