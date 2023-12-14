Zirakpur: Gangster Jassa Happowal injured while trying to flee

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 13

Gangster Karanjit Singh, alias Jassa Happowal (26), involved in at least six murder cases, including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter, sustained bullet injuries on both his legs while attempting to escape from police custody in Peermuchhalla here.

Happowal, the main shooter of a foreign-based gangster, Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, who is absconding, and terrorist Harvinder Rinda, was arrested by the Counter Intelligence from the outskirts of Jalandhar on November 30. Subsequently, Happowa was brought on a production warrant in the Metro Plaza firing case, wherein he along with his two accomplices had attempted to kill one person on July 21.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said following his disclosures, a police team from the AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban was taking Happowal to a deserted place near Hotel Midtown in Peermuchhalla, where he claimed to have concealed the Chinese pistol suspected to be used in the Metro Plaza firing Incident.

“On reaching the location, the gangster tried to escape from the police custody after pushing down a police official, which led the AGTF team to open fire to stop him from fleeing, resulting in the gunshot injuries,” he said, while adding that an AGTF official ASI Darshan Singh was also injured in averting his escape. Both were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, he added.

Police recovered one Chinese pistol along with five rounds. AIG, AGTF, Sandeep Goel and DSP, AGTF, Bikram Singh Brar said a fresh case has been registered in this regard at Dhakoli police station today.

Gangster shot in Ludhiana encounter

Gangster Sukhdev Singh, alias Vicky, who was wanted in robbery cases, was killed in an encounter at Panjeta village in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening

A bullet hit Inspector Beant Juneja in his chest but he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. ASI Daljit Singh also suffered a bullet injury in his leg

