Gangster Happy Passia claims responsibility for rocket launcher attack on police station in Gurdaspur; cops deny it

Foreign-based gangster Happy Passia has claimed in a social media post that the Kila Lal Singh police station was attacked with a rocket launcher early Monday morning.

Senior police officers have denied his claim.

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said he received a call around 3 a.m. that the police station had come under attack. “I immediately sent a team led by a DSP-rank officer to probe the incident. However, the team informed me that nothing had happened. I then ordered a comprehensive combing operation, but still we found nothing. Just to remain on the safe side, we have got an FIR registered at the same police station,” he said.

He confirmed that Happy Passia had posted on a social media site that his men had launched a strike.

An officer disclosed that some people during the night triggered a rumour that something untoward had happened. “However, even the combing operation has revealed nothing,” he said.