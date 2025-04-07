DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Gangster Happy Passia claims responsibility for rocket launcher attack on police station in Gurdaspur; cops deny it

Gangster Happy Passia claims responsibility for rocket launcher attack on police station in Gurdaspur; cops deny it

An officer disclosed that some people during the night triggered a rumour that something untoward had happened
article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 01:05 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Foreign-based gangster Happy Passia has claimed in a social media post that the Kila Lal Singh police station was attacked with a rocket launcher early Monday morning.

Senior police officers have denied his claim.

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said he received a call around 3 a.m. that the police station had come under attack. “I immediately sent a team led by a DSP-rank officer to probe the incident. However, the team informed me that nothing had happened. I then ordered a comprehensive combing operation, but still we found nothing. Just to remain on the safe side, we have got an FIR registered at the same police station,” he said.

Advertisement

He confirmed that Happy Passia had posted on a social media site that his men had launched a strike.

An officer disclosed that some people during the night triggered a rumour that something untoward had happened. “However, even the combing operation has revealed nothing,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper