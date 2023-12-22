‘Gangster’ hurt in encounter, accomplice held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 21

An alleged gangster was shot at and injured in an encounter with the police near Thatha village on the Amritsar-Khem Karan road here this evening while his accomplice was nabbed by the police.

Prabhjit Singh, in-charge of the CIA staff, said on a tip-off, the police signalled two alleged motorcycle-borne gangsters to stop at a naka. One of the gangsters opened fire on the police, who retaliated. A gangster was injured as he received a bullet injury on his leg. He has been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Sangha village.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran from where doctors referred him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. The arrested gangster has been identified as Parminder Singh, alias Prince. Raju was allegedly involved in a bid to rob the SBI branch at Dhotian nearly three months ago in which an ASI was injured. A case has been registered by the Chabal police.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Tarn Taran