Gangster injured in Jalandhar encounter

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 22

A gangster was critically injured in an encounter that reportedly took place with the Jalandhar police near Jandiala area on Friday evening.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the suspect, Devinder, was a part of the Kushal Chaudhary gang that had fired at a travel agent’s parked car about a week ago. Three bike-borne youth had left a slip in the car demanding Rs 5 crore in the name of Kushal Chaudhary, who is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

The CP said that his team, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Harvinder Singh Virk and CIA Staff Inspector Surinder Kumar, got a lead about the whereabouts of the gangster and attempted to catch hold of him. “When the team approached him, Devinder fired at the police using his .32 bore pistol, which we have recovered. When the police retaliated, two bullets hit him, one in his leg and the other in his chest. He was critically injured and is currently hospitalised”, the CP said.

The operation against other two suspects is still on, according to DCP Virk.