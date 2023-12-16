Gangster injured in police encounter in Punjab's Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 16

A wanted criminal allegedly involved in six cases of murder, loot and attempt to murder was injured following an encounter with the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) near Passiana police station late in the evening on Saturday.

The police had shifted him to a hospital for treatment and the area had been cordoned off.

According to Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, a CIA Patiala team led by in-charge Shaminder Singh was chasing the criminal identified as Malkeet Chitta (21), a resident of Abchal Nagar Patiala, wanted in a murder and attempt to murder FIR registered at Tripuri police station.

“As the police party told him to surrender, he fired three rounds at them. After that, the area was cordoned off and in the exchange of fire, he received injuries on his leg,” said the SSP.

“A 32 bore country made pistol along with six cartridges have been seized from him,” he said.