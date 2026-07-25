Gangster Joban Billa deported from Indonesia, brought to Punjab

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has secured the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban Billa, from Jakarta, Indonesia.

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Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, working with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking & Extradition Cell (OFTEC) Punjab and central agencies, brought back the accused in what he called a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime.

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A resident of Arjan Manga village in Amritsar Rural, Billa is an active member of the Bambiha gang involved in drug smuggling, extortion, and providing logistical support to gang members. He is wanted in four murder cases registered in Punjab, including the killing of a 13-year-old, besides cases of attempt to murder and offences under the NDPS Act and Arms Act. Police records show he has been named in more than 10 FIRs, including his alleged role in the 2023 murder of Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village, and in multiple extortion cases in which he and his brother Gurwinder Singh allegedly demanded lakhs of rupees from traders and shopkeepers in Amritsar's rural belt, threatening them with gunfire. He had been evading arrest by operating from Dubai and other countries.

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The DGP said the deportation marked the culmination of a six-month operation, named Operation Nomad Hunt, involving sustained surveillance and coordination with national and international agencies.