Gangster killed, associate injured in encounter near Tarn Taran’s Bath village

One gangster was killed and another injured in an encounter with police near Bath village here today.

Kashmir Singh alias Pungi, a resident of Muradpur, succumbed to injuries sustained during an exchange of fire. His associate, Gursewak Singh, a resident of Narungabad, was also injured and is currently under treatment.

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The operation was conducted jointly by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Tarn Taran police. Acting on specific intelligence, the team moved to arrest Pungi, wanted in four to five criminal cases, from an isolated hideout in the fields near the village.

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When the police party attempted to arrest them, the accused opened fire. In the retaliatory firing that followed, both sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Pungi later succumbed to his injuries.

Police seized two pistols from the spot — one .30-bore pistol and one Zigana pistol.

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Pungi, a close associate of foreign-based gangster and drug smuggler Happy Jatt, had a long criminal record involving heinous offences under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

He was wanted in multiple cases of attempt to murder in Tarn Taran district, including a recent incident in which he and his associates had opened fire on a police team.

In that attack, a police official had sustained facial injuries and a three-year-old girl was also hurt. A case in this connection was registered at the City police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act.

A fresh case has been registered in connection with today’s encounter.