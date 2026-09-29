Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi created 'religious' image to recruit aides: FBI sheds light on his crime network

As the US authorities added Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest, the agency also released extensive details about the criminal network allegedly headed by jailed Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to the FBI, Bishnoi and Brar were once close associates and college friends before reportedly parting ways following disputes related to family and operational matters. Despite the reported fallout, Brar has been identified by US investigators as one of Bishnoi's most trusted former lieutenants and a key figure in the organisation's international operations.

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Bishnoi, the alleged head of the Bishnoi gang, is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat and faces multiple criminal cases related to extortion, murder and organised crime.

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The indictment further alleges that the Bishnoi gang robbed and obtained approximately 520 kg of cocaine from rival drug trafficking organisations across the greater Los Angeles area between 2024 and 2025.

The FBI describes the 33-year-old Punjab native as a former self-styled university student leader who allegedly transitioned from student politics to organised crime. Investigators said Bishnoi cultivated a public image as a deeply religious "patriot" and used that image to recruit members and associates to his criminal syndicate in India, the United States and other countries.

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According to the FBI report, Bishnoi directed criminal activities from prison using contraband mobile phones and internet-based communication devices smuggled into his jail cell. The agency alleges that he exercised control over a far-reaching criminal enterprise operating across multiple continents.

The report notes that the Canadian government designated the Bishnoi enterprise as a terrorist entity in September 2025.

To manage day-to-day operations, Bishnoi allegedly delegated authority to trusted associates, including Brar. US prosecutors allege that Brar acted as Bishnoi's representative and helped coordinate the activities of gang members and associates across several countries.

The FBI alleges that the organisation engaged in violence wherever it operated, including in the United States, and used fear and intimidation for extortion from victims, particularly within Indian and Indo-Canadian communities. The authorities said the gang amplified its reputation through online videos and social media posts highlighting acts of violence and criminal activity.

Among the most serious allegations contained in the .S indictment is the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Court documents identify Nijjar as "HSN" and allege that Bishnoi and Brar ordered the assassination. Prosecutors claim two gunmen shot Nijjar dead as he was leaving a Sikh gurdwara.

The indictment further alleges that between March 2024 and July 2025, members of the Bishnoi enterprise stole approximately 520 kg of cocaine from rival drug trafficking organisations in the greater Los Angeles area.

The revelations emerged as part of a broader US crackdown on transnational organised crime.

On July 7, the US Attorney's Office announced the results of Operation Hardball and unsealed three indictments charging 37 defendants linked to three India-based transnational criminal organisations.

Goldy Brar, who is wanted on federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, extortion conspiracy and narcotics trafficking conspiracy, was recently added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The US authorities describe him as armed, dangerous and a central figure in the alleged North American operations of the Bishnoi criminal network.