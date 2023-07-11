Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

Chandigarh, July 11
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to a Faridkot hospital by jail authorities after he fell ill on Monday night.
He was taken to the hospital from the Bathinda jail, where he is currently lodged for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.
Bishnoi is an accused in the Moosewala murder case. He was taken to the emergency ward of the Faridkot medical college reportedly after his health deteriorated.
According to Bishnoi's lawyer, the gangster is suffering from high fever and stomach infection and has been shifted to a room amid heavy security.
The lawyer claimed that Bishnoi complained of jaundice.
