Gangster linked to AAP sarpanch murder killed in Tarn Taran encounter

A gangster was killed, and a police personnel narrowly escaped during a brief but intense encounter between the police and criminals near Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. The encounter occurred near Gurdwara Bhai Taru Singh Ji, on the outskirts of Bhikhiwind, during a joint operation carried out by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the CIA staff of Tarn Taran district. The deceased has been identified as Harnoor Singh, a resident of Kathunangal in Amritsar district.

Snehdeep Sharma, DIG Ferozepur Range, said Harnoor Singh was an associate of dreaded gangsters Afridi and Prabh Dasuwal and was also linked to gangster Donny Ball. Harnoor had planned the killing of AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh from Valtoha Sandhua village, who was gunned down by two armed assailants during a wedding function in Amritsar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police intercepted a suspicious individual moving from Sursingh towards Puhla village. When signalled to stop, the suspect allegedly opened fire on the police party. During the exchange, a bullet fired by the gangster struck Parmveer Singh, a police personnel. However, his life was saved as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The police retaliated, leaving the gangster critically injured. He was taken to a nearby civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“As per preliminary probe, the deceased had conducted reconnaissance ahead of the murder of Valtoha village sarpanch Jarmal Singh and was a close aide of gangsters Afridi and Prabh Dasuwal,” said DIG Sharma, who along with SSP Tarn Taran Surinder Lamba visited the spot. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the gangster’s involvement in other criminal cases and to identify his associates.