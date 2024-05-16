Jalandhar: Gangster linked to Gounder held, 5 pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

The Jalandhar Commissionerate police have arrested Gourav Kapila, alias Kapila, a notorious gangster associated with the Vicky Gounder gang, seizing five pistols in the process.

Kapila, a Jalandhar resident, was identified as prime suspect in a shooting incident that occurred during a birthday party in March.

According to Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma, one Sunny alias Kaka in his complaint to the police had reported that on March 13, he attended a birthday celebration where Kapila and his associates fired shots into the air while dancing to DJ music.

When Sunny and his friends tried to intervene, Kapila allegedly shot at them, causing severe injuries to Sunny. An FIR was subsequently registered under Sections 307/326/34 of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act at PS Division Number 1.

