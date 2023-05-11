Gangster shifted to Muktsar

Muktsar: Nabha jail-break accused gangster Harjot Singh was on Wednesday shifted from Sangrur to Muktsar district jail. His medical examination was done under tight security at the Civil Hospital here. TNS
Prayers for Panjwar
Amritsar: While the slain Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was cremated in Lahore, several Sikh organisations in Punjab and overseas have decided to hold prayers for him. His kin have already announced to hold 'antim ardas' at his native village on May 15. TNS
Union members protest
Abohar: Members of various organisations staged a sit-in outside the City-I police station over police inaction against miscreants responsible for the attack on a senior leader of the Technical Services Union (TSU).
