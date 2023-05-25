Gangster shot in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

An alleged gangster, Jarnail Singh, was shot by four armed assailants in broad daylight at Sathiala village falling under Beas sub-division here. He was currently out on bail.

According to details, Jarnail had gone to a flour mill when the incident took place. Senior police officials, including SSP (Amritsar Rural) Satinder Singh, reached the spot and started a probe.

The SSP said they had identified the suspects behind the murder. However, he refrained from disclosing their names as it would hamper the probe. He said raids were on to nab the suspects.

Jarnail Singh, who was facing four criminal cases, was allegedly part of the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang. The police said gang rivalry or personal enmity could be the reason behind the killing. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the flour mill. The incident occurred at 11.30 am when Jarnail had gone to flour mill located around 2 km from his house. The CCTV footage revealed that four persons whose faces were covered sprinkled bullets at Jarnail.

They fired around 15 bullets, killing him on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.